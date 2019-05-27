Coney Island works to clear up confusion over park policy

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Coney Island is trying to clear up what they say is a “misunderstanding and miscommunication” about park policy that came as a surprise to some visitors over the Memorial Day weekend.
Tonja Powell of Anderson Township says she didn’t want to wait in line.
“They have one person checking bags with a fine tooth comb. I’ve never experienced this at Coney.” Powell said.
The policy posted on their website states: “No outside food, alcohol, glass or coolers are permitted in Sunlite Water Adventure. All bags will be screened upon entry at the Screening Station.”
Coney Island officials say you can bring a cooler into the picnic area.
If you’re a Platinum season pass holder, you can bring your cooler in the picnic area *and* Sunlite Water Adventure.
The Platinum Pass is a $50 upcharge for the season.
Coney Island’s Marketing Director, Shawn Maus, answered some common questions for FOX19 NOW about the new policy:
- Q: What was the previous park policy about outside food and drink?
- A: There has been a “no outside food, alcohol or glass” policy at Sunlite Water Adventure prior to these updates. Coney Island has always offered guests the ability to bring their own food to Coney Island and eat in the designated picnic area. New this year is the added benefit to Platinum Passholders to bring a cooler with their own food and non-alcoholic drinks into Sunlite Water Adventure.
- Q: If there was a change, what influenced that decision?
- A: There has been no change regarding no outside food, alcohol or glass in Sunlite Water Adventure.
- Q: There are a lot of people reaching out with opinions on both sides. Some of them are families who say they cannot afford a Platinum Pass which would allow them to bring in outside food and drink, correct? A lot of those people say they’re upset about this change. What’s the park’s response to that?
- A: Coney Island has a public picnic area for guests to bring their own food. This picnic area is currently located next to the entrance to Sunlite Water Adventure.
- Q: Another Coney guest said it’s “irresponsible” to make these changes after people bought their passes. What’s the park’s response to that?
- A: If our guests are not happy with their purchase of a season pass, Coney Island will refund 100 percent of their purchase price by Friday, May 31.
- Q: From what we understand, guests can bring food to the park but it needs to be eaten in the picnic area. Correct?
- A: Correct. Coney Island has a public picnic area for guests to bring their own food. This picnic area is currently located next to the entrance to Sunlite Water Adventure.
Coney Island officials say these rules were in place late last season, but were rolled out this season to keep up with other outdoor venues.
“Most places went to a clear bag policy. We don’t really have an issue with that. But coolers and bags ... things could be snuck in so, that’s why we enforce it.” said Maus.
There are more than 300 comments on Coney Island’s Facebook post about their updated food and drink policy.
“I get it ... but you can’t just go 50 years and then turn it up and expect people to be ok with it," said Powell.
While Powell says she understands the rules put in place, she’s cancelled her 2019 summer season passes.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.