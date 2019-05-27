Man arrested after Hyde Park bank robbery

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested after a bank robbery in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the US Bank on Edwards Road for a report of a robbery.
Police said Matthew Seta, 51, entered the bank, approached the teller, and tried withdraw money from a closed account.
After being denied, Seta jumped over the counter, took the tellers’ keys and tried to remove money from the locked teller drawers, they said.
No weapon was mentioned or seen.
Seta was charged with robbery.
His bond was set at $10,000.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Financial Crimes Squad is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.