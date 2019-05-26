Mother, daughter spend hours fixing American flags blown away from storm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

SEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to visit her grandfather’s grave with her mother on Saturday.
When they arrived after the storms swept through the area, they saw the American flags blown everywhere around the memorial walls.
Rather than leave them scattered on the floor, they decided to honor the fallen and fix the flags.
April Croskey said when she commented on the mess, her daughter Hannah responded, “why don’t we go put them back?"
When she said there was no way they could clean all of them up, Hannah told her “even if we do some, it will still make a difference, especially for that family.”
April said she couldn’t argue with that, so she pulled the car over and they got to work.
They started with the first row.
That first row led to the first section.
After finishing the first section, they decided to keep on going until Hannah proved her mother wrong by fixing all of the flags in two hours.
To get an idea of how much ground they covered, here is a video April shared once all the walls’ flags were fixed:
April said her Hannah has a heart of gold.
The families of the fallen honored on those walls may think so too.
