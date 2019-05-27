The Muggies Continue with Isolated Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Warm and humid air continues to dominate the weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area with the resultant scattered thunderstorms. A few showers will fire up this evening and die out by midnight. The remainder of the night will be dry but with the high humidity overnight patchy fog will form in the usual spots tomorrow.
The work day tomorrow will be dry but during evening the remnants of thunderstorms in the Great Lakes region will die out over the area. Wednesday and Thursday look wet.
