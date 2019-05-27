3 people including CPD officer, woman with serious injuries taken to hospital after crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people including a Cincinnati police officer were taken to the hospital following an early morning crash Monday.
The crash happened at 12:51 a.m. in the 5000 block of Reading Road and involved a police cruiser and a 2009 Mercedes Benz CL550, officials say.
Police say an on-duty Cincinnati police officer hit the Mercedes driven by Anthony Carter, 46, who was turning left into a driveway. Carter suffered minor injuries.
The officer involved also suffered minor injuries due to the crash.
Carter was wearing his seat belt, police say, but his passenger Shawna Pettus, 44, was not. Police say her injuries are serious.
All three were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Pettus is currently listed in serious condition. The officer and Carter are stable.
Police say speed did not play a role in the crash but say they do believe impairment by Carter is a factor.
Police say the CPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
