Police search for suspects in sightings of possible Sharonville car break-ins

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville Police are searching for suspects after receiving reports of people possibly breaking into cars in a residential neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a call to the 3900 block of Malaer Drive around 3:30 a.m. for sightings of what appeared to be people breaking into cars.
Officers found the subjects and pursued them on foot, but lost them in the neighborhood, authorities say.
Police encourage any homeowners in the area with security video to contact them to help develop suspects.
