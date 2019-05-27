American Legion air-conditioning unit vandalized before Memorial Day service

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Attendees of an American Legion Memorial Day service in Northern Kentucky were left in the heat Sunday after the building’s air-conditioning unit appeared to have been vandalized.
The American Legion Post 109 in Falmouth conducted a special reception for Memorial Day despite the air-conditioning having been damaged earlier this weekend, Pendleton County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. Copper tubing on the condenser was cut off, which could possibly lead to damage of the entire unit.
Temperatures in the Cincinnati area reached 83 degrees Sunday, according to FOX19 meteorologists.
“[It’s] just sad that something like this happened to this organization and particularly during a time of remembrance for those who have given so much ... their very lives for the freedoms we enjoy,” the office wrote in the post.
The Falmouth post of the national veterans organization receives funding from dues, donations from performing military funerals for fallen veterans and income from renting out their Montjoy Street facility for events, the office says.
