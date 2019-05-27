UC baseball to face defending champion in NCAA regional

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The UC baseball team will play their first NCAA Tournament game in 45 years against the defending national champions.
The Bearcats, defending National Champion Oregon State Beavers, Creighton and Michigan make up the Corvallis Regional. Creighton and Michigan will play each other in the opening round of the double-elimination affair.
“We’re playing really good baseball right now and we’re hot,” said head coach Scott Googins."Why not us? I’m excited to get out there. Excited (about) the draw that we had."
UC’s first game will be Friday at 10 p.m. EST.
“They’re in the College World Series every year and I watch a lot of them,” said AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player A.J. Bumpass. “They’re coached well, have great players, that’s just their tradition.”
UC earned an automatic bid into the NCAA postseason after going 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, including a 22-5 championship game victory against UConn.
The trip to the NCAA Tournament is the first for the program since 1974. The conference title is the first since the 1967 season.
This 2019 trip will be UC’s sixth to the NCAA postseason.
