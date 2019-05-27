UC’s Jarron Cumberland to return for senior season

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - UC men’s basketball leading scorer Jarron Cumberland will return to the Bearcats program for his senior season.
Cumberland tested the NBA Draft process, but after participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp earlier this month, announced he will play one more season at UC.
“After testing the waters of the NBA Draft process and talking with my family about my future,” Cumberland said via social media, “I have unfinished business with the Bearcats. I’m coming back for my senior year.”
Cumberland is currently 20th on UC’s all-time scoring list and is on pace to become only the third player in program history to score 2,000 career points -- along with Oscar Robertson and Sean Kilpatrick.
An honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press last season, Cumberland earned 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
