A warm night and mostly dry Memorial Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The high temperature Sunday reached 86 degrees and scattered showers and thunderstorms officially produced .34 inches of rain at CVG.
Tonight will be warm and humid and only an isolated thunderstorm possible. Any thunderstorms that develop overnight will be fairly weak and not severe, and will end well before dawn.
Memorial Day looks warm and humid and mostly dry. I cannot rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm late afternoon and evening but nothing big is in the forecast.
This will be an active week with the next widespread rain arriving Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday will have some rain but cooler, less humid weather is on the way by Friday. Heavy thunderstorms could visit the area Wednesday and Thursday.
