Cincinnati police confirm another officer suspended

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Another Cincinnati police officer had his police powers suspended, police officials confirmed Tuesday.
Officer Johnny Harris has been on administrative assignment since December 18, 2018, said Sgt. Eric Franz.
He was stripped of his gun, badge, radio and identification card.
Harris was working first shift as a neighborhood liaison officer in the Central Business District in downtown Cincinnati, police records show.
FOX19 NOW has requested the officer’s personnel file and discipline records.
This comes at a time with a record number of Cincinnati police officers whose powers have been have been put on desk duty and stripped of their police powers in recent months.
Franz said Tuesday there are currently 13 Cincinnati Police Department employees who do not have police powers "due to administrative causes."
A federal investigation has been underway into the Vice Unit, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
It’s not clear when that will wrap up.
“For a number of legal and safety reasons, we never confirm, deny or comment on investigations,” Jennifer Thornton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern Ohio, told us earlier this year. “Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has no affiliation with our office.”
In addition, federal authorities are investigating whether an officer violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old girl he shot with a Taser after he suspected she was shoplifting.
If the officer, Kevin Brown - who is no longer suspended and is back to work - is found to have purposely used excessive force or acted based on the girl’s race or gender, he could be criminally charged and imprisoned.
