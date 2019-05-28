Dayton tornado videos: Damage and devastation captured on camera

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Video and images captured the damage and devastation caused by a large and dangerous tornado that struck Dayton, Ohio and surrounding communities.
The hardest hit areas in Ohio include Trotwood, Brookville, Beavercreek, Northside and Riverside, Dayton city officials said.
Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said an 81-year-old man died when a vehicle blew into his house.
Many residents said they were speechless by the damage done in their community.
ODOT crews have been working on clearing debris throughout the day Tuesday. A video by Drive Ohio UAS Center shows severe damage along I-75 near Wagoner Ford.
FOX19 NOW’s Maytal Levi was in her hometown of Harrison Township were her parents’ business was destroyed.
The NWS confirmed at least an EF3 tornado struck in Beavercreek, Trotwood and Celina. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Pickaway County.
NWS officials said the storm survey is ongoing.
A tornado also touched down Monday in Grant County, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.
No injuries were reported.
