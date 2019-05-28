Drop off locations set up for donations for Dayton tornado victims

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Area businesses are accepting donations that will be given to those affected by Monday night’s storms across the Dayton area.
DAYTON DRAGONS
The Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand, beginning with Tuesday night’s game. Cash donations will also be accepted.
CINCINNATI BREWERIES
You can drop off the listed items at the following area breweries.
- Taft’s Brewing Company: Donation drop off site at Taft’s Brewpourium: bottled water, non-perishable food items, clothing
- Streetside Brewery: Donation drop off site: bottled water, non-perishable food items, clothing
- Grainworks Brewing Company: Donation drop off site; bottled water, non-perishable food, clothing
- March First Brewing: Donation drop off site; bottled water, non-perishable food, clothing
- Little Miami Brewing Co.: Fundraising pint night this Friday – new milk stout will be named ‘Dayton Strong’ & $1 from every pint sold will go directly to relief effort
- Rhinegeist Brewery: Donation drop off site through Sunday 6/2; bottled water, non-perishable food, clothing
MATTHEW 25: MINISTRIES
Matthew 25 is asking for donations of the following types of supplies and for the team’s distributions and restocking.
- Monetary donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
- Personal care products
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper products
- Baby and infant supplies
- First-Aid items
- Clean-up supplies
- Candles and flashlights
The Duke Energy Foundation is donating $5,000 to the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross to assist victims of the tornadoes.
“We believe in giving back to neighboring communities during times of great need,” Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with the Red Cross to ensure that the aid reaches the areas most devastated by Monday’s tornadoes.”
