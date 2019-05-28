First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After destructive tornadoes struck late Monday night in the Dayton area, we do look for our next chance of SEVERE or STRONG storms to fire up late Wednesday morning into the afternoon and evening. It will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, so stay weather aware as damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornado can never be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the reminder of this afternoon will be sunny and hot near 86 degrees with a slight chance of a pop up shower late day in northern Butler or Warren counties.
After our storm risk on Wednesday, we also look at chances for storms on Thursday before we lower the humidity and look for a quiet Friday through Sunday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.
