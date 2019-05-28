Former Bengals’ coach Marvin Lewis gets a new job

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - From Cincinnati to Tempe.
Former Bengals’ coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State University football as a special advisor, ASU head football coach Herm Edwards announced Tuesday.
“Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game. Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes," Edwards said in a statement on the ASU football website.
“I envision just being another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches. I was really impressed with the staff and what they accomplished after they hit the ground running last season. ASU is a great university and is known for having an outstanding athletic program that has always been able to attract top athletes from around the country and I look forward to doing all I can to help the program," Lewis said.
After 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced at the end of 2018 that Lewis would not return for the 2019 season.
The Bengals said the decision was mutual.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.