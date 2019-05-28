'He just charged at me’: Woman stabbed waiting for bus after Taste of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clifton woman was stabbed in the face and back late Monday while waiting for a bus after leaving the Taste of Cincinnati.
Cincinnati police arrested Clifton Pierson for felonious assault after the man is said to have run at the victim and cut her with a pocket knife.
“He didn't talk to me or nothing, he just charged at me,” Patricia Mains said.
Mains tells FOX19 she witnessed Pierson and another man engaged in a verbal altercation at the bus stop near Government Square.
“It was none of my business, so I didn’t interfere with it,” Mains said. “I overheard him and he pulled his knife out and said, ‘I’m going to stab someone tonight and I’m going to throw them in a trashcan, and somebody is going to be dead.’”
After one of the men got on the bus and left the area, Mains says Pierson later charged her with the knife in hand.
“He came charging at me and, like, before I knew it, like, it felt like he punched me in my face and like I ... I touched my face and when I touched my face it’s -- I had blood gushing everywhere,” Mains said.
Pierson is being held on $250 million bond and is scheduled to be back in court on June 6.
