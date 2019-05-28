Heat, humidity continue

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - There is no threat of severe weather for us Monday after severe storms moved through areas north of Dayton Monday night.
Our weather will be quiet this afternoon as the heat and humidity continue with the daytime high of 86 degrees.
Look for partly cloudy skies into the overnight tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
A few thunderstorms could develop by dawn Wednesday and continue off and on into the afternoon.
The high temperature soar to near 85.
Our weather will stay unstable the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 80s before we dry out for the first weekend of June.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.