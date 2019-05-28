Kentucky veteran says wheelchair stolen off front porch

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A veteran from Independence, Kentucky says someone stole his wheelchair right off his front porch.
Paul Mullins spent his Memorial Day weekend with his family at their summer home in Worthville in Carroll County.
When Mullins woke up Sunday morning, the wheelchair that he left on his front porch was gone.
“I usually sit on my deck and feed the birds, watch the creek, and it was gone. I thought that was the meanest thief in the whole world... steal a man’s wheelchair,” Mullins said.
The veteran who has back problems after surgery from a few years ago uses the wheelchair to get around.
It’s a VA-issued wheelchair that looks similar to the one he uses during the week.
Mullins says he wants to find out who stole his wheelchair and why.
“Well, I tell ya, I’m an old hillbilly and most likely I would kill him!” Mullins laughed.
The summer home has been a getaway for his family for the past 40 years. Mullins says they haven’t had problems until recently.
“It’s been gradually picking up. Everybody is losing things,” Mullins said.
As police look into these recent thefts, Mullins has a plan to keep his things safe.
“Sleep with one eye open, take my pitbull down there... just be observant,” Mullins said.
Mullins says he called the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning to file a report.
