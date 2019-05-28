Muggy, quiet overnight; storms possible Tuesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Warm and humid air continues to dominate the weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that means thunderstorms.
Monday and Tuesday are the focus for severe storms, which will be north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
A few showers will fire up Tuesday evening and die out overnight.
As the big system causing all this chaos begins to decay, the threat of severe storms will diminish.
More storms will fire up Wednesday, then Thursday some lingering showers and thunderstorms will be in the area. I cannot rule out an isolated storm on Friday but basically Friday and Saturday offer a break from the rain.
The rain returns Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.