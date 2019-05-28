Multiple crews responding to Dayton to help assess tornado damage

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple area crews are responding to Dayton after a rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight.
Ohio Task Force 1 has been requested by Montgomery County EMA to provide a Type II Search and Rescue team to support ongoing search and rescue efforts, said Phil Sinewe, task force spokesman, in a news release Tuesday.
“As this is a rapidly changing event, further details will be provided as they come available,” he wrote.
“In this type of event, OH-TF1 is deployed and considered a state of Ohio S&R Resource. The team will rapidly deploy from the Kettering Warehouse.”
Sheriff Richard Jones sent the Butler County Emergency Response Team to help assess the storm damage in their communities.
Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to the Dayton area with their response fleet that includes two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can do up to 300 loads of laundry a day, an Ice Unit that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day, as well as trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, and first aid and safety kits and supplies.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the destruction left behind by these tornadoes so close to home that effect so many of our friends, family and neighbors,” Matthew 25’s CEO Tim Mettey said in a news release. “We’re mobilizing our teams to get help to those in need and our prayers are with them as the recovery process begins.”
Matthew 25 is also asking for the following donated items:
- Monetary donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
- Personal care products
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper products
- Baby and infant supplies
- First-Aid items
- Clean-up supplies
- Candles and flashlights
The Duke Energy Foundation is donating $5,000 to the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross to assist victims of the tornadoes.
“We believe in giving back to neighboring communities during times of great need,” Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with the Red Cross to ensure that the aid reaches the areas most devastated by Monday’s tornadoes.”
The Dayton Dragons will also be accepting donations for all six games on the current home stand - beginning Tuesday night.
The American Red Cross has opened shelters:
- The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville, 25 people
- Morton Middle School 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia, 30 people
- First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd. Dayton, 20 people
- Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., 60 people
- Hoffman Methodist, 2010 S. Main Street (Miami County), 3 people
If you are looking to connect with a missing love one, you can visit the Red Cross website. Residents impacted by the tornadoes can also visit the site to notify family and friends that they are safe.
