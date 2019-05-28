NWS tweets ‘confirmed large and dangerous tornado’ on ground north of Dayton

TROTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A tornado reportedly touched down late Monday just north of Dayton, Ohio.
A tornado watch was issued for parts of the Tri-State Monday evening. North of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, a tornado emergency was later issued around 11 p.m. after tornadic activity was detected in the Trotwood, Ohio area.
Amateur radio operators called into FOX19 NOW just before midnight to report heavy damage in the area of a strip mall at North Dixie and Ridge in northwest Dayton.
FOX19 NOW will continue to monitor this story overnight.
