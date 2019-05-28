Extensive tornado damage near Dayton

TROTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington says it will be conducting damage surveys for the next few days after a large and dangerous tornado struck north of Dayton Monday night, causing extensive damage and leaving thousands without power.
Survey teams and additional personnel have been requested," the weather service said in a tweet just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
“Please be patient as we collect information on these storms - we will release information as it is collected,” the tweet states.
More than 60,000 people are without power north of Dayton up to Celina and beyond and west past Bellefontaine to Marysville, according to Dayton Power & Light’s website.
“DP&L is working with first responders following multiple tornadoes in the region,” reads an “Urgent Message” on the website. “We are assessing damage and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. We expect this will be a multi-day restoration effort.”
Report outages and get updates here
A Flash Flood Warning is up until 5:45 a.m. for areas north of Dayton in Springfield and Huber Heights.
In addition to the tornado that touched down near Trotwood in Montgomery County about 11 p.m., tornadoes also were reported in other areas of the Miami Valley including Darke, Mercer and Miami counties.
A mandatory evacuation is underway right now in one Beavercreek neighborhood, according to dispatchers there.
Residents in the Gardenview neighborhood on Gardenview Drive and everything in that area west of Vayview Drive should get out, they said early Tuesday.
Residents are being told to go to two nearby churches: Beavercreek Christian Church at 3009 Shakertown Rd., and First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd.
Dispatchers say there are no reports so far of injuries.
“Due to the magnitude and expanse of damage and reports received, the National Weather Service will likely be conducting surveys in the following locations, among others: Celina, New Madison, Laura, Dayton, and Laurelville. Other survey locations and survey priorities will be determined once all of the reports are gathered and processed,” the weather service said in a news release about 2 a.m.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation said in a tweet they are using snow plows to clear debris from street and highways.
A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another, the Associated Press is reporting.
Ohio Task Force 1 has been requested by Montgomery County EMA to provide a Type II Search and Rescue team to support ongoing search and rescue efforts, said Phil Sinewe, task force spokesman, in a news release early Tuesday.
“As this is a rapidly changing event, further details will be provided as they come available,” he wrote.
"In this type of event, OH-TF1 is deployed and considered a state of Ohio S&R Resource. The team will rapidly deploy from the Kettering Warehouse.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.