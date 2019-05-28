Vandalized Mr. Redlegs statue at Reds Youth Academy out for repairs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Mr. Redlegs statue at the Reds Youth Academy that was vandalized in early May is out for repairs, according to Reds PR manager Michael Anderson.
During the temporary removal of the statue outside of the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn, the bench will remain in place. The Eden Park sculpture at the Twin Lakes Overlook will also be taken out to be fixed during that period.
In addition to the statue’s spray-paint vandalism, the restrooms and stadium field at the Reds Youth Academy were also damaged.
The repairs come after two teenagers were arrested shortly after the vandalism occurred in early May.
The benches, a part of the Reds 150th anniversary, were placed throughout the Queen City and feature a sculpture of Mr. Redlegs in the various throwback uniforms to be worn by the Reds during the 2019 season. A map of all the statues locations can be found here.
The statues are scheduled to be back in place by late June.
