Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Severe storms possible Wednesday
By Ashley Smith | May 28, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:40 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Severe storms are possible Wednesday with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

FOX19 has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day to stress the importance of being weather aware and staying informed during the day.

Tuesday night will be dry but muggy with a low of 68. A few showers or a rumble of thunder will be possible Wednesday morning with the best chance for severe storms in the early afternoon. More storms will be possible in the evening too, but I think the strongest storms will be in the afternoon.

A few storms will be possible Thursday too but they should be sub-severe.

The weekend looks dry from Friday through Sunday but we’ll have to watch for a chance of rain late both days.

