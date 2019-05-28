Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Severe storms are possible Wednesday with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.
FOX19 has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day to stress the importance of being weather aware and staying informed during the day.
Tuesday night will be dry but muggy with a low of 68. A few showers or a rumble of thunder will be possible Wednesday morning with the best chance for severe storms in the early afternoon. More storms will be possible in the evening too, but I think the strongest storms will be in the afternoon.
A few storms will be possible Thursday too but they should be sub-severe.
The weekend looks dry from Friday through Sunday but we’ll have to watch for a chance of rain late both days.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.