Cuyahoga County Council bans plastic bags, and tightens restrictions on paper bags

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s official: plastic bags have been banned in Cuyahoga County.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Council voted 8 to 3 to ban single-use plastic bags.
The ban will take effect on Jan. 1, and it will block businesses throughout the county from handing out the bags to customers.
Also under the new legislation, only recyclable paper bags, or those made from at least 40 percent recyclable materials, will be allowed for use by local businesses.
