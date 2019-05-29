Family displaced in Spring Grove Village fire

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - A townhouse fire displaced a family in Spring Grove Village early Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The American Red Cross was called to assist one adult and three children after flames broke out in the 800 block of Dutch Colony Drive at 3:48 a.m., fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said they brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes of arrival.
The smell of smoke woke the adult resident, and the family had safely evacuated prior to the fire department arriving, a news release states.
Smoke detectors activated as the family left the building. The fire was contained to the first floor, but there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the townhouse, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Damage was estimated to be $30,000.
