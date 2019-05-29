First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Thunderstorms are expected to move in later this morning and stick around this afternoon into the evening.
There is a slight risk those storms and ones again tonight could be strong to severe, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The main threats will be high, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.
Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
We will remain muggy with partly cloudy skies otherwise.
The morning low is only dipping to 68 degrees, and temperatures will rebound into the low 80s by late this afternoon.
Cooler air will arrive Thursday, but the Tri-State will be under a “marginal risk” for severe weather all day, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The high will be 78, but the chance for storms will stick around through the weekend.
