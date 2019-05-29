More Showers and Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -We start the morning on a dry note, but a frontal boundary will remain draped across the region through Thursday, resulting in a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Another frontal boundary will drop down across the region over the weekend, bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low temps this morning have dropped into the mid to upper 60s, with afternoon high temps forecast to climb back into the mid 80s.
Expect more scattered rain and thunder Thursday with highs a little cooler near 80 degrees.
Chances for thunder remain through the weekend, but temperatures will settle into the upper 70s into the start of the upcoming week.
