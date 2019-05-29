NWS confirms 11 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Monday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The National Weather Service is continuing to survey the storm damage in the Dayton area that happened late Monday leaving one man dead and dozens injured.
As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, they’ve confirmed 11 tornadoes touched down.
- EF3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
- EF3 across Beavercreek Township
- EF2 in NE Montgomery County south of Vandalia
- EF0 in Miami/Montgomery Counties near Phillipsburg
- EF0 southeast of Circleville OH (Pickaway County)
- EF1 south of Tarlton OH (Pickaway County)
- EF2 near Laurelville OH (Hocking County)
- EF3 in Celina, OH (Mercer County)
- EF2 in West Milton (Miami County)
- EF1 in New Madison (Darke County)
- EF0 in Taylor Creek Township (Southern Hardin County)
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes in the following categories:
- EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
- EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
- EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
- EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
- EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
- EF5...Violent...>200 mph
An 81-year-old man died in a tornado in the Celina area when a car blew into his house, Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said.
More than 30,000 people remain without power north of Dayton up to Celina and beyond and west past Bellefontaine to Marysville, according to Dayton Power & Light’s website.
A boil water is advisory in effect for the Dayton area
There are a number of resources available to help tornado victims.
