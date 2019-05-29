Ohio man dies after private plane crashes in Geauga County

Ohio man dies after private plane crashes in Geauga County
By Amber Cole | May 29, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 2:41 PM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is in recovery mode after a private plane crashed after disappearing from GPS tracking.

A woman called the Ohio State Highway Patrol at approximately 4 a.m. and said her boyfriend was flying a plane from the Cincinnati area when she lost track of his flight over the LaDue Reservoir after making an abrupt turn.

Missing plane search 5/29/2019

WRECKAGE FOUND: Authorities near LaDue Reservoir updating the media on the search for a missing private plane: https://bit.ly/2wr3LW3

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The sheriff confirmed the man, later identified as 55-year-old Troy Bankert, died on impact was located during a search of the wooded area at approximately 9 a.m. near the reservoir. Bankert is a resident of Middlefield Township.

Pieces of the wreckage were found scattered in the area.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by deputies from Portage and Trumbull counties, as well as the FAA.

Search for missing plane 5/29/2019

BREAKING NEWS: Search underway for plane that disappeared from GPS in Geauga County. Damon Maloney TV is live at LaDue Reservoir: https://bit.ly/2wr3LW3

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.