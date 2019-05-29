Ohio man dies after private plane crashes in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is in recovery mode after a private plane crashed after disappearing from GPS tracking.
A woman called the Ohio State Highway Patrol at approximately 4 a.m. and said her boyfriend was flying a plane from the Cincinnati area when she lost track of his flight over the LaDue Reservoir after making an abrupt turn.
The sheriff confirmed the man, later identified as 55-year-old Troy Bankert, died on impact was located during a search of the wooded area at approximately 9 a.m. near the reservoir. Bankert is a resident of Middlefield Township.
Pieces of the wreckage were found scattered in the area.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by deputies from Portage and Trumbull counties, as well as the FAA.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.