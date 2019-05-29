Pet owners report cats being tortured, killed in Hamilton neighborhood

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - What started as someone torturing cats has turned into someone terrorizing them and then killing them in Hamilton, according to pet owners.
Warning: some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some.
Kerri Heidmann said the abuse has been going on along and around Sherman Avenue. She believes the cruelty started a few months ago.
In March, Heidmann and her roommates discovered that her cat Sampson had been abused. It was so bad, Heidmann said, that his tail had to be amputated.
“It was skinned down to the bone," said Heidmann. "All you saw was spine.”
A vet told Heidmann that Sampson had also been struck on the head. He survived the attack, but Heidmann’s other cat, Peppae, was not as lucky. Maria Maly, one of Heidmann’s roommates, found Peppae dead on Monday. Heidmann said that someone had beat Peppae on the head until he could no longer fight and then left his body outside of their home.
“All of his claws were completely ground down and broken, meaning someone was holding him, and he was trying to get away,” said Heidmann.
To keep their animals safe, Heidmann and her roommates are keeping their pets inside, or only letting them outside when someone can stay with them. They said they are scared of what the person who killed Peppae could do next.
“If you think about the mindset of a serial killer, they have no remorse. They do things like this. They start off like this," said Heidmann. "They start off with insects, then they move to animals, then they move to people.”
Heidmann said she is still deep in grief, but wants to start a conversation about the cruelty so that others can do what is needed to protect their pets.
“You can get another dog. You can get another cat, but it’s never going to replace that one pet. Like a child, they’re all unique," said Heidmann.
Now that she is coming out of a state of shock, Heidmann said she is planning to report the incidents to authorities. She and Maly hope that will lead to an investigation and criminal charges. They are also looking at installing security cameras on their property.
