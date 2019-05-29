Pet owners report cats being tortured, killed in Hamilton neighborhood

A vet told Heidmann that Sampson had also been struck on the head. He survived the attack, but Heidmann’s other cat, Peppae, was not as lucky. Maria Maly, one of Heidmann’s roommates, found Peppae dead on Monday. Heidmann said that someone had beat Peppae on the head until he could no longer fight and then left his body outside of their home.