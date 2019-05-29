Police search for construction site thief in Pierce Twp

PIERCE TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Pierce Township need help identifying a woman they say is ripping off new home construction sites.
Prestwick Place, off Merwin Ten Mile Road, is one of Pierce Township’s newest subdivisions. Less than a year old, there are several new homes under construction.
The woman was first spotted in April loading up a minivan with hay that was supposed to cover a new lawn. Just this week, police said she used the van again to load up some lumber and various building materials before driving away.
Police say it appears the woman drove a late model Toyota mini-van and removed the license plate beforehand. They say she is a white woman, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and blonde hair.
Police say it’s common for builders to leave materials at a new home construction site, but the materials are not for the taking. If you can help identify the woman, Pierce Township police ask that you reply on their Facebook page or call Crimestoppers at 352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.