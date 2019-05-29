Rain heading back into the Tri-State

As a system comes our way out of Missouri rain and thunder returns to Cincinnati overnight and continues off and on into tomorrow afternoon. By late tomorrow afternoon the main rain band will move east leaving behind scattered light showers which end during evening. Except for an isolated light shower Friday the weather will be dry with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Except for an isolated light shower or two in the area each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be dry. Keep your fingers crossed. Monday through Friday of next week are forecast to be dry and seasonably warm. Medium range weather models predict temperatures to be close to normal and a much less rainy pattern through the middle of June.