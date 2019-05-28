SC teacher caught on video in classroom fight with student resigns, school district says

Dear Richland Two Family, I know many of you have heard about or have seen the video of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, involving a teacher/student altercation. I am deeply troubled by what I saw and heard. I know many of you are too. This moment is not representative of the school or our school district. Throughout our district, we strive to prevent incidents and altercations that jeopardize our top priority — ensuring a safe, secure and nurturing environment for teaching and learning. We maintain high expectations of conduct for our employees, students and visitors. When these expectations are not met, I want to assure you that I and Richland Two administrators act swiftly to address problems, reinforce expectations and uphold our Core Values of Learning, Community, Character and Joy. Today, district and school administrators continued with the investigation that was started immediately after the incident was reported yesterday. We continue to cooperate fully with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is also conducting an investigation. I appreciate your continued support as we focus on sustaining our culture and environment of excellence, especially when dealing with difficult situations. I hope this letter helps reassure you that inappropriate conduct in our school district will not be tolerated and will be addressed in accordance with laws and policies.

Dr. Baron R. Davis, Superintendent Richland 2 Schools