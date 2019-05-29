Should ride share companies crack down on drivers with outstanding car recalls?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some passengers who use Uber or Lyft regularly worry about who the driver is that’s picking them up.
Now, the Center for Consumer Auto Safety tells 19 News that the actual car could be a concern. Executive Director Jason Levine says, “Recalled vehicles result in death.”
Some of those cars with open recalls, like fatal Takata airbags, are putting you in danger.
According to Consumer Reports, one in six Uber or Lyft drivers in Hondas, Toyotas, and Chevys on New York City streets have an open recall. Levine suggests Uber and Lyft take action soon. “It’s not that hard for them to do this. The VIN numbers have to be entered by drivers anyway to be driving for these companies, and they can take this information and they can make sure they’re regularly checking it against the recall databases,” said Levine.
Right now, Levine says the only real way you can find out if the car picking you up is safe, is to do some quick research on the CARFAX app. After downloading the free app, you go to recalls, create an account, and type in the car’s license plate number and it will show you if there are open recalls.
Levine says it kind of defeats the whole convenience factor of using the ride share services.
19 News reached out to Uber and Lyft. Uber did not want to comment.
Lyft sent us a statement saying, “Drivers use their personal vehicles to drive on the platform - the same car they use in their daily lives, driving their kids to school or friends around town. Drivers have a strong personal incentive to make sure their car is in a safe operating condition.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.