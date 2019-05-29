For some, a fear of looting looms as Dayton tornado cleanup begins

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Much of the Dayton area was still without power Tuesday night after a devastating surge of tornadic activity swept through late Monday. Some have been left scrambling to secure what’s left and find a safe place to stay.
During Monday’s storms (eight Ohio tornadoes were confirmed Tuesday), many lost their roofs or had windows blown out. One resident named Michael Jordan had his wife and son take cover under the dining room table.
“Me and my son were holding onto the table, holding the table down trying to keep cover,” he said.
The storms even peeled away the sides of houses.
“When I tell you it was so frightening because, it’s like we’re peaceful asleep and then it’s just like the rattling and shaking and then the whole family is downstairs in the basement,” said resident Ronya Martin. “It was frustrating, terrifying.”
Contractor Brad Koch drover over from Lebanon to help board up windows.
“A lot of windows were taken out in the tornado, debris and just wind force, so we’re boarding them up, keeping out the elements and looters,” he said.
That’s what Necy Kimbrough is worried about. She took multiple trips to Lowe’s where plywood was a hot seller. She needed another set of hands to get her truck loaded up.
“Second trip,” she said. “Trying to get the roof secured, trying to secure windows. It’s almost dark. I know, got to work fast.”
She said she is afraid of looters.
“Most definitely,” she said. “They’ll find their way from the stores and work their way to the homes.”
Gov. Mike DeWine and local officials say the best thing people can do is to stay away and let families who live in the area secure their places. But FOX19 NOW did spot a parade of rubberneckers Tuesday night. One woman said they need to get their home secure before dark, before somebody parading through gets the urge to take whatever they can.
