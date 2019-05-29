Stolen puppy returned to Mt Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A stolen puppy has been returned to a Mt. Healthy pet store and “seems to be doing well,” the store’s operators say.
Animal House Cincinnati announced the news on its Facebook page late Tuesday: “WE GOT THE PUPPY BACK!!! Amen, thank you, Lord!!!”
A video shows someone taking the puppy, a shih tzu, from the store May 24.
The suspect was seen wearing a red sweat suit, red Izod hat and carrying a Door Dash Bag.
The incident prompted a policy change at the store.
Operators announced puppies no longer could be picked up and held without the assistance of an Animal House employee.
But now that he’s back, the puppy appears to be “OK,” they wrote on Facebook. "I was at the counter and a young guy came walking in carrying a box and said some guy gave him the box and told him to give it to us and that it was a dog. I took off the (lid to) see who was dumping a dog on us without calling and he had already taken off running down the street.
"I didn’t go after him because I was thinking it was another rescue dog getting dropped off but not in the right way..... never thought it could have been the puppy!!!
“We are so relieved and so happy. We have all been worried sick about this little baby," the Facebook post continues.
“Mike even broke down in relief when we told him the puppy was back. But I’m positive this puppy would not have been returned if not for the news getting involved and caring about this little puppy’s well being like they did. We are very thankful and forever grateful!! Thank to everyone who has also been as concerned and worried as we were. It definitely meant a lot that so many people care about us!”
They attributed the puppy’s quick return to news coverage.
“We wouldn’t have the puppy back if it weren’t for them putting the word out,” they wrote on Facebook. “Crying tears of joy.”
