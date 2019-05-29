Today is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through the Tri-State into the early afternoon. With any storms that develop, heavy rain, strong winds and hail will be a concern. Localized flooding will also be an issue as the rain persists.
A somewhat stalled out boundary will remain draped over our region into tomorrow. As a result, more wet weather is expected with showers and thunderstorms possible. We could have another round of stronger storms Thursday.
By the end of this week, cooler temperatures will take over. The threat for storms will return over the weekend.
