Tornado response: Where to find help

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - With a boil water advisory in effect for the Dayton area, there are a number of resources available to help tornado victims.
If you feel that you or your loved ones are in immediate danger, do not hesitate to call 911, according to the city of Dayton’s website.
“If you have not been able to reach a loved one after last night’s tornado outbreak, call 937-224-8934 and someone will assist you.”
Food is available at Salvation Army Kroc Center, 10000 N. Keowee St., Dayton 45404, according to the city of Dayton’s website.
House of Bread in Dayton will serve a “simple dinner” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to the non-profit charity’s Facebook page they received an overwhelming response Tuesday to a request for volunteers, paper products and a start on juice boxes.
They still need juice boxes and open at 10 a.m. at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton 45402. Phone: 937-226-1520.
Living Word Church sent out their Hope Truck to feed hundreds of people Tuesday and mobilized a few disaster relief teams to help with cleanup and will continue to this week, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
Water Distribution Sites
- Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377
- The Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd, Brookville 45309
- Corinthian Church: 700 S James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402
- Montgomery County Environmental Services: 1850 Spaulding Rd, Dayton 45432
- Washington Twp. Rec Center: 895 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton 45459
- Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton 45417
- Sinclair Community College: 444 W 3rd St, Dayton 45402: Building 7 in the library lobby; Building 8, Basement; Building 14 Walkway; Building 20 Lobby; Eaker Street
From 4-10 pm on Tuesday, May 28, water is available for pickup at:
Dayton Fire Station 8, 2636 Stanley Ave
Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St
Transportation to Water Distribution Sites:
Lyft is providing free rides to these locations with the code DAYTORELIEF19
Shelters
- Ridge Church: 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road, Brookville 45309
- Morton Middle School: 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377
- First Baptist Church of Kettering: 3939 Swigart Road, Beavercreek 45440
- Corinthian Baptist Church: 700 S. James H McGee Blvd, Dayton 45402 (at capacity)
- Hoffman Methodist: 201 S. Main Street, West Milton 45383
The U-Haul Companies of Dayton and NW Ohio are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container storage to Ohio and Indiana residents impacted by the storms and tornadoes.
People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free should contact the nearest participating facility.
Ohio U-Haul Moving & Storage locations:
- 1168 Old Mill Lane, Beavercreek, 937-429-0069
- 1340 E. Third St., Dayton, 937-222-7082
- 3936 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp., 937-278-0637
- 6550 to 6660 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, 937-204-1602
- 234 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg, 937-660-8417
- 802 W. Columbia St., Springfield, 937-324-7453
The Job Center Staffing said in a tweet Wednesday morning they will be “running donations to the #DaytonTornado victims. Drop off at our Huber Heights | Wilmington | Mason | Sharonville | Mason | Fairfield | Florence or Hebron Center.”
