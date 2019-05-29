Walnut Hills HS teacher arrested on child porn charges

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An area high school teacher was arrested after a joint investigation between the Cheviot Police Department and members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations task force.
Jeremy Collins, 39, was arrested for two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Collins is a teacher at Walnut Hills High School.
He is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail pending extradition to Hamilton County.
Collins was arrested by airport police.
The investigation pertaining to any unidentified victims remains ongoing, officials said.
Anyone with information related to this case should report the information to the Regional Electronic and Computer Investigations task force at 513-946-8335.
