Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Active spring weather will continue Wednesday with severe storms possible in the Tri-State.
We will see muggy conditions to start the day Wednesday with a few spotty showers or storms early. The best chance for strong storms, damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be after 11:00am and again in the evening hours. That is why we have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Rainfall totals could be as much as two inches in spots.
A few storms will be possible Thursday too but they should be sub-severe.
The weekend looks dry from Friday through Sunday but we’ll have to watch for a small chance of rain late both days.
