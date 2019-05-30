Animal rescue taking pet food, supplies to those impacted by Dayton area tornadoes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A local animal rescue is collecting donations to give to families and pets in need in the Dayton area after multiple tornadoes hit there.
William and Margaret Coplen, who run All Dogs Come From Heaven animal rescue, are stuffing a truck with charitable cargo and taking it to the Dayton area. Numerous donated supplies are being shipped, including water, animal crates, IV fluids and about 4,500 lbs. of pet food.
“We’re sending leashes and collars and toys," said William.
To help safely locate missing pets that may be running through the rubble, they are also taking live animal traps.
“They’re terrified. Some of them may be injured," said William. "We’re also sending medication, things of this nature.”
Rescuers are also taking dozens of donated stuffed animals to give to children.
“It’s not much, but it’s something to hold onto. Something to comfort them," said Margaret.
Everything will be given to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. The first responders will then take the donations directly back to their communities to give to those desperately in need.
“Something like this devastates families. It puts animals in danger. It gives families really tough decisions," said Margaret.
Right now, rescuers are helping those impacted by the tornadoes find temporary homes for their pets until they can get back on their feet. The Coplens hope their load of donations will lift a load off of their shoulders.
“Maybe this doesn’t make an enormous difference, but it pulls something off of them," said William. "It makes them stop worrying so much about this problem, and they can focus on the other problems that they have.”
Rescuers said that the items that have been donated so far have come from individual supporters and from businesses like Petsmart and Pet Valu.
The first truck load will be dropped off in the Dayton area on Thursday, but rescuers are still collecting donations for future trips. If you would like to make donations, you can drop them off at the rescue’s shelter location at 1894 Ohio Pike in Amelia, or you can donate at Milton’s Tavern at 301 Milton Street in Cincinnati.
To learn more about the rescue, visit the rescue’s website.
