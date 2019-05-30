BLINK unveils illuminated Roebling Suspension Bridge

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In celebration of one of the greatest of all Greater Cincinnati icons, BLINK, with generous support from Greater Cincinnati Foundation, will transform the John A. Roebling Bridge into luminescent work of art this fall.
Working closely with the Roebling Bridge Historical Society, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and officials in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, BLINK says it will use light, color and sound to enhance the current architectural lighting and bring the bridge to life.
“Our concept is to make ‘the singing bridge’ … sing!” said Steve McGowan, owner and partner of Brave Berlin, one of the producers of BLINK.
“We will focus on the most grand and predominant features of the bridge, including the anchorage, gateway towers, arches and spires. It is our goal to illuminate the river in a magic glimmer of color and reflection.”
BLINK, presented by ArtsWave, will take place Oct. 10-13 from Cincinnati’s Findlay Market neighborhood to Covington – bridging two states, and spanning 30 city blocks and the Ohio River.
The only U.S. event of its kind, BLINK will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.
Free and open to the public, BLINK is produced by The Agar, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
BLINK’s inaugural four-night event in October 2017 spanned 20 blocks and was experienced by more than 1 million visitors - the largest gathering of people ever in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine.
“Greater Cincinnati Foundation connects people with purpose in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana – and there’s no better symbol of that integral connection than the first bridge to link our communities,” said Ellen Katz, president and CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
“As we work to build a more vibrant Cincinnati region, Greater Cincinnati Foundation is proud and excited to support the beautiful and creative lighting of the Roebling Suspension Bridge, as part of BLINK.”
“The historical significance of this beloved iconic landmark makes it the centerpiece of BLINK and our continued desire to celebrate Cincinnati as the Future City. We look forward to bathing the Roebling Suspension Bridge in beautiful color, light and sound,” added Dan Reynolds, owner and partner of Brave Berlin, one of the producers of BLINK.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.