UPDATE: Report of possible suspicious device at Westwood bus stop is ‘hoax,’ police say

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A report of a possible suspicious device at a Westwood bus stop turned out to be a hoax, Cincinnati police said Thursday.
The Cincinnati Fire Department’s bomb squad responded just after 6:30 a.m. when police said they received a report that a long device with duct tape around was on a bench at the bus stop on Ferguson Road at Ferguson Place.
They briefly shut down Ferguson Road between Glenhills Way and Ferguson Place to investigate.
Ferguson is back open.
