Chances For Rain and Thunder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -We have seen a few showers and some thunder during the overnight hours, and with a frontal boundary in the area, we stand to see some redevelopment later this afternoon.
A portion of our eastern communities are under a “Slight Risk” (level 2/5) for severe weather this afternoon with damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rain the main threats.
Otherwise, expect an afternoon high temp near 80 degrees.
While there are chances for thunder on Friday, much of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 70s.
A cold front will work through the region on Saturday with a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
Cooler air settles in for Sunday and the beginning of the upcoming week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.