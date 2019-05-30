Cincinnati council to hold special session to discuss FCC stadium land deal

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council announced Thursday that they would hold a Special Session Friday at 9:30 a.m.
They said the session was called by Mayor John Cranley and the purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on any legislation related to the FC Cincinnati project.
The last time council discussed FCC’s stadium land deal was May 10.
During that session, the Cincinnati Planning Commission approved a land deal and rezoning request for Cincinnati’s MLS team’s new stadium in the West End.
The team wants a portion of Central Avenue, a portion of 15th Street along with Nome Ally.
The land would be used as entrances to the new $250 million dollar stadium.
The Planning Commission decided not to vote on the fate of residents who live on Wade Street just yet.
The team says if the residents need more past the May 31st deadline to move, they can have it as long as there is good faith negotiation on both sides.
FCC President Jeff Berding says he plans to help those residents stay in the neighborhood but doesn’t plan to become a section 8 landlord. Adding he’s in the soccer business not the landlord business.
Cincinnati City Council will now decide whether or not to approve the deal, which includes a parking lot on a vacant lot across from police District One.
