Cincinnati Red Bike launches electric bicycles

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Red Bikes are getting quite the boost!
Red Bike officially introduced their new electric assist bikes into the fleet at a launch event on Thursday. It took place at the Cincinnati Parks Administration Building off Eden Park Drive.
Red Bike was joined by Mayor John Cranley, Members of Cincinnati City Council, funders, and other community leaders.
So what makes these bikes stand out? There is a battery attached to the bike giving riders some assistance. When you push down on the pedal, the battery increases your force, pushing the bike faster than it would normally go.
It can boost your speed up to 17 miles per hour. A typical rider might go around 10 miles per hour in downtown.
If you are thinking about trying one out, $3 will get you 20 minutes and $10.00 will get you two hours. There are 100 electric bikes throughout the city.
If you plan on using the bike throughout the year, you can also purchase an annual pass for $100.00.
