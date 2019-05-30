Report: Gerard Nijkamp expected to be announced as new FC Cincinnati GM Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is expected to introduce their new general manager Thursday, our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The team is holding a news conference “to make a major announcement” at the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford at 11 a.m., a news release states.
FCC President Jeff Berding is expected to speak, along with a “special guest,” according to the release.
Berding told the Enquirer Wednesday the team has hired Gerard Nijkamp, formerly the technical director of the Dutch first-division club PEC Zwolle.
Berding, the former GM, will retain the title of president and remain in charge of the club’s business operations.
The team parted ways with head coach Alan Koch on May 7 following the team’s fifth straight loss in which the team also did not score a goal for the fifth straight game.
Koch began as an assistant coach with the then-USL team in December 2016 before being promoted to head coach in February 2017.
At the time of the announcement, Berding stressed that the decision was not based on game results, but rather ‘culture.’
FCC promoted longtime-assistant Yoann Damet, 29, to interim head coach while the team searched for an experienced coach to replace Koch.
