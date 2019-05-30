A Few Rumbles of Thunder Overnight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Memorial Day tornado outbreak north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area continues to dominate t he headlines. This evening the National Weather Service in Wilmington added an EF0 tornado in Miami County and upgraded the Brookville to Trotwood to Dayton to Riverside tornado from EF3 to EF4. An EF4 tornado has winds from 166 to 200 mph. At one point the tornado was 1/2 mile wide.