A Few Rumbles of Thunder Overnight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Memorial Day tornado outbreak north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area continues to dominate t he headlines. This evening the National Weather Service in Wilmington added an EF0 tornado in Miami County and upgraded the Brookville to Trotwood to Dayton to Riverside tornado from EF3 to EF4. An EF4 tornado has winds from 166 to 200 mph. At one point the tornado was 1/2 mile wide.
This evening scattered thunderstorms will return to the FOX19 NOW viewing area and a few may be strong but should remain weaker than severe thunderstorm thresholds. Tomorrow scattered thunderstorms will move through the area but end before evening. The weekend will be mostly dry with the small chance of a shower or weak thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.
