FOX19 NOW teams with American Red Cross, Cincinnati Bell to raise money for Dayton area tornado victims

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is teaming up with The American Red Cross and Cincinnati Bell to raise money for tornado victims in the Dayton area by hosting a daylong telethon Thursday.
Call 513-565-0872 now to make a donation.
Phone lines will be open until 11:00 p.m.
The Red Cross continues to provide shelter, food, supplies and assistance to those affected by the tornados that devastated the Miami Valley area.
Red Cross emergency response vehicles, in collaboration with the Salvation Army will be delivering lunches and water in the neighborhoods affected by the storms.
They also will be distributing cleaning and relief supplies in those areas where residents are able to safely return to their homes to begin working on their recovery.
The Red Cross says it appreciates the good intentions of people donating food and goods, but financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to the people who need it most.
It takes time and money to sort, store and distribute donated items. Financial donations can be quickly accessed and put to use right away.
